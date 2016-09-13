New Clinton ad hits back at Trump over ‘deplorables’ attack

A day after Donald Trump passionately attacked Hillary Clinton’s assertion that half of his supporters fall into a “basket of deplorables,” the Democratic nominee’s campaign is hitting back with a new ad using his own comments about Americans to attack him.

The one-minute ad, published online late Monday, begins with a clip of Trump blasting Clinton at a rally in Baltimore earlier in the day.

“You can’t lead this nation if you have such a low opinion for its citizens,” Trump said of Clinton’s comments, which she partially walked back over the weekend.

The ad quickly pivots to a compilation of Trump soundbites from the campaign trail, including his criticism of his GOP rivals’ supporters (“How stupid are the people of this country?”); his questioning of the fact that an American-born federal judge of Mexican descent was adjudicating a lawsuit against Trump University (“We’re building a wall — he’s a Mexican”); his attempt to reach out to African-American voters (“You’re living in poverty. Your schools are no good. You have no jobs. What the hell do you have to lose?”); and his comments about Rosie O’Donnell (“She’s a disgusting pig”).

“You can’t lead this nation if you have such a low opinion for its citizens.” —Donald Trump About that. pic.twitter.com/pij0atGrgK — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 12, 2016





The ad, which will run as part of the Clinton campaign’s cable television spots this fall, was released hours after Trump declared that the former secretary’s characterization of his supporters should disqualify her from seeking the presidency.

“The disdain that Hillary Clinton expressed towards millions of decent Americans disqualifies her from public service,” Trump said at the Baltimore rally. “You cannot run for president if you have such contempt in your heart for the American voter. You can’t lead this nation if you have such a low opinion of its citizens.”

Trump added: “If Hillary Clinton will not retract her comments in full, then I don’t see how she can credibly campaign.”

Clinton sparked controversy Friday when she took aim at Trump supporters during a private New York fundraiser. “You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the ‘basket of deplorables.’ Right?” Clinton said at the event. “The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic. You name it.”

She later clarified her remarks, saying in a statement issued Saturday that she regretted using the word “half.”

The Trump campaign pounced, pushing out an ad highlighting Clinton’s comments.

“You know what’s deplorable?” a voiceover in Trump’s ad asks. “Hillary Clinton viciously demonizing hard-working people like you.”

At a rally in Asheville, N.C., on Monday night, Trump continued his assault, accusing Clinton of running a “hate-filled campaign.”

“My opponent slams you as deplorable and irredeemable,” Trump said. “I call you hard-working American patriots who love your country.”

“Anybody xenophobic?” he asked. “I don’t think so.”

WATCH: Man slaps several protesters as they are being escorted out of @realDonaldTrump rally in Asheville, NC. pic.twitter.com/KMKCDvIar4 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 12, 2016





But while Trump was praising his supporters, the Washington Post reported that the atmosphere inside the arena in Asheville “grew tense as protesters repeatedly interrupted his speech.”

“At one point, a man took a fighting stance and then pushed and grabbed male protesters and swatted at a female protester,” the newspaper reported. “The protesters appeared to be in an antagonistic verbal exchange with the man.”

ABC News captured video of the incident, which shows the protesters being removed by security from the event, while the man was allowed to stay.