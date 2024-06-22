Clinton Township man charged for impersonating fire captain at death investigation scene

A Clinton Township man is facing charges for allegedly impersonating fire personnel this spring.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office allege the defendant came to the scene of a homicide May 5 with a badge, introducing himself as a fire captain and seeking entry to a home where a death investigation was underway. The defendant later came to a fire investigation May 28 dressed in firefighter gear with a badge and spoke to officers at the scene, the prosecutor's office said.

"We take the act of impersonating emergency personnel very seriously, as it undermines the trust and safety of our community. These actions not only disrupt investigations, but could contaminate crime scenes and pose a risk to public safety," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Officials have charged the defendant, 47-year-old Jason Edward Barnes of Clinton Township, with several felony and misdemeanor counts in the case, the prosecutor's office said. Barnes is being charged as a habitual fourth offender, according to the prosecutor's office.

The defendant was arraigned in 41B Clinton Township District Court, the Prosecutor's Office said. Magistrate Zemke assigned Barnes a $250,000 cash/surety only bond.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 2 by District Court Judge Carrie Fuca. The investigation is ongoing and officials may bring additional charges, the Prosecutor's Office said.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Clinton Township man charged for impersonating fire captain