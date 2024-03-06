Clinton Township fire: Police, prosecutors to meet as site continues to smolder

Clinton Township fire crews continued to pour water onto the demolished site of Goo and Select Distributors on Wednesday, police were to meet with county prosecutors and fire officials were working to devise a plan on how to safely comb the site to begin the investigation into the cause of Monday's massive blaze and explosions.

Township Supervisor Bob Cannon said Wednesday that the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office contacted township police about the blaze.

He said no one is in custody or charged in the fire and multiple explosions Monday night at 19100 15 Mile Road near Groesbeck Highway. Township officials have said the owners and employees have been questioned and cooperative.

"We don't have enough information to do anything other than to gather more information," Cannon said Wednesday.

Township officials said a 19-year-old Clinton Township man died after he was hit in the head with a projectile about a quarter mile from the business, and a township firefighter was injured when debris came through the windshield of a vehicle and glass clipped the side of his face.

Knives raining down on fire crews

Township officials said Tuesday that the site, a former Save-A-Lot retail and warehouse store, wasn't supposed to have butane and nitrous oxide tanks inside. They said butane and nitrous oxide, lighter fluid, vape pens, and canisters measuring 12-18 inches and weighing 10-15 pounds exploded during the blaze.

The burned-out remains of Select Distributors, a building that exploded in Clinton Township at 15 Mile Road, can be seen from a drone on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2024.

Canisters as well as knives and blades that were inside the building were tossed into the air, raining down on police and fire crews as well as other properties. Cannon said Wednesday the knives were legal; the canisters were not.

Sarah Cooper, 26, of Clinton Township holds what is thought to be knives that were part of the debris left from multiple explosions on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 that occurred last night at the Select Distributors in Clinton Township at 15 Mile Road.

Cannon said two commercial businesses were authorized to be in the building. Township property records listed three owners of parcels at the address. Township officials inspected the property in 2022, "then they brought things in the back door that we didn't know about and that's where the problem came," Cannon said Wednesday.

According to its website, Select Distributors is a wholesale supplier of novelty items, phone accessories and other merchandise to discount stores and other types of retailers and wholesalers.

Paul Brouwer, the township's emergency management coordinator, said Tuesday the debris field from the blaze and explosions was 1 mile across and 25 canisters were found embedded in yards. Scott Kleinfeld, the township's assistant superintendent of public works, said Tuesday crews gathered 15 yards of debris from a 2-mile radius.

Clinton Township firefighters pour water onto the site of the former Goo Smoke Shop and Select Distributors on March 6, 2024, after a massive fire with explosions leveled the structure on March 5, 2024.

Cannon and Township Fire Chief Tim Duncan said crews let small fires burn out, and the site had some explosions Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Duncan said a company secured the scene Tuesday night and police remained on-scene overnight.

"It's just obviously unnerving when you hear the explosions," he said.

People are urged to stay away from the immediate site, though Groesbeck and 15 Mile are open to traffic. A few people gathered in nearby parking lots of other businesses that remained closed Wednesday to survey the scene from beyond caution tape.

Damage estimates are incomplete

Cannon said an insurance company reached out to the township, and the township will be asking for pre-payments on some of the expenses it is incurring. He had no idea on a dollar figure for the prepayments, but said damage to the one structure was in the millions.

"And that doesn't include the other structures in the area that are affected," he said, adding that some businesses are believed to be closed.

A Walgreens and Burger King near the scene appeared to be closed Wednesday.

Duncan said it may be a while before investigators can go into the site because "quite a bit of product" may need to be removed by heavy equipment, and crews may have to extinguish any fire and smoke underneath the debris piles.

He said a meeting was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon to establish a road map on next steps, such as determining what kind of equipment will be needed to investigate safely and whether, for example, bomb equipment may need to go in first before an area is examined.

"We won't rest until we find out what happened, how it happened and who's responsible," Cannon said.

Contact Christina Hall: chall@freepress.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @challreporter.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Free Press.

Submit a letter to the editor at freep.com/letters.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Police, prosecutors to meet as Clinton Twp. blast site continues to smolder