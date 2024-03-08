Clinton Township fire, explosion site still smolders as debris found 2 miles away

After a fire and hundreds of succeeding explosions at Goo Smoke Shop/Select Distributors sent debris flying across Clinton Township on Monday night, injuring a firefighter and killing a 19-year-old, township authorities are hoping to begin their fire investigation sometime next week.

While the fire on-site has been secure since the night of the explosions, Township Supervisor Bob Cannon confirmed that the flames are still smoldering, pushing the start of the investigation into next week, when the site becomes safe for their team to enter.

Authorities are gathering a team of fire investigators from the Clinton Township Fire Department, Clinton Township Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and Michigan State Police, as well as private investigators. A major crime unit will be ready to work with the township police department when they reach the appropriate stage of investigation.

Township Fire Chief Tim Duncan estimates that the fire department has used 1.3 million gallons of water in an attempt to extinguish the fire on the first night alone, and after intermittently returning to the site over the last couple of days, are now pushing well over 2 million gallons of water used on the site.

"The scene is secure as we've said and has been secure since the fire was placed under control, and it will be secure until the investigation is complete," added Township Fire Marshall Chuck Champagne.

The main obstruction halting the investigation team is structural steel that has fallen over the rubble, which can't be removed without the use of special equipment, doubly preventing the fire department from fully extinguishing the flames.

Officials hope that rain in the coming days will help to suppress any smoke, although they were able to confirm early on that the air quality in the surrounding areas was safe.

While there haven't been more explosions since Monday night, officials confirm that they are still possible. Authorities acknowledge that thin-walled canisters containing butane are a concern for more potential explosions, particularly when trying to move the structural steel.

Earlier this week, authorities said that the building was not supposed to contain the butane and nitrous oxide tanks that were found on the property. During the building's last inspection in September 2022, none of the hazardous canisters were present and would have resulted in violations for the business if they had been found. While the purpose of the canisters on-site has been unclear, the business owners have been cooperative with Township authorities.

While the township police department has been working to maintain the security of the surrounding areas, Director of Public Services Mary Bednar said that the Department of Public Works was around to pick up debris as early as Tuesday, and on Friday, individuals from the Environmental Protection Agency were on-site in the process of collecting potentially contaminated fire debris and other hazardous substances such as vape pens and lithium batteries.

They have used drones to see the site from above and measure the extent of debris, finding small pieces blown as far as two miles away.

A map of the debris field radiating from Select Distributors facility at 19100 15 Mile Road in Clinton Township. Each red ring represents a quarter mile buffer.

The Environmental Protection Agency asks that the community check their properties for debris and damage and report them by calling 586-469-5502 to help track the damages and to have authorities come to remove any debris safely.

"The debris is mainly made up of metal canisters of various sizes. They may be sharp and dangerous, so please do not handle them or move them," said Bednar.

"All the debris that's out there is really dangerous. I've seen people going out there and picking up things to take home for souvenirs. Please don't do that, it's very, very dangerous," added Cannon, later saying that he'd seen debris from the explosion that was sharper than some knives.

While the death of the teenage bystander is a tragedy, Cannon said that it's fortunate that the community didn't suffer any other serious injuries or fatalities in the explosions.

"We will find out through our investigation what happened, who did it, who's responsible ... Somebody will be held accountable," said Cannon.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Clinton Township fire, explosion investigation to begin next week