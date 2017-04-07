Clinton Talks About Her Future Plans

In her first interview after the elections, Hillary Clinton discussed various issues including Russia's interference in last year's election, WikiLeaks' theft of emails from her campaign chairman and misogyny.

In her first public interview since she lost the presidential election to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton discussed Thursday various issues including Russia's interference in last year's election, WikiLeaks' theft of emails from her campaign chairman and misogyny. In the interview at Tina Brown's eighth annual Women in the World Summit in New York City with New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, Clinton said she will never run for office again.

In the latest interview, she also said she's writing a book, which would reflect on her last year's defeat. When asked whether she would return to political office, she said: "I am looking at doing interesting things. ... I don’t think that will ever include running for office again." The revelation from the former secretary of state comes amid rumors of a run for mayor of New York in 2018.

Read: Will Former Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton Ever Return To Clinton Foundation After Her Loss In Elections?

Although Clinton now intends to relax and write a book, simultaneously she wants an independent investigation into the hacking of the Democratic Party leaders’ emails, which she believes, were carried out by Russia under President Vladimir Putin's orders last year. “I didn’t fully understand how impactful that was,” she said. "It is something that Putin has used inside Russia, outside Russia to great effect."

Last year, shortly after the presidential election result, there were reports of analyses by private cybersecurity firms, jointly with the FBI, the NSA and other government agencies, which said Russian hackers were behind the Democratic National Committee hack. One of the cybersecurity firms, CrowdStrike, was called by the DNC to analyze the hacking. CrowdStrike’s co-founder, Dmitri Alperovitch, suggested two Russian hacker groups, Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear, were behind the DNC hack.

Apart from her future plans and the DNC hacking, Clinton also discussed about Trump's policies that she deemed anti-women. “The targeting of women — which is what’s going on — is absolutely, beyond any political agenda,” she said. Clinton pointed out at the State Department’s move this week to defund the United Nations Population Fund, among other programs.

Clinton also condemned Tuesday's chemical attack in Syria and called for a strong military response to confront President Bashar Assad.

Related Articles