Clinton Takes Selfie With Supporter Before Thanksgiving

Former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has been lying under the radar since she lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump Nov. 8, but she was spotted at a grocery store the day before Thanksgiving. A supporter took a photo with Clinton and posted it to Instagram.

“Ran into Hill and Bill at the local market,” Instagram user Brittany Valente captioned the image. “Met their grandson Aiden, cutest little guy ever. #hillaryclinton.” The post was liked hundreds of times.

Valente spotted Clinton while she was shopping for her Thanksgiving dinner at the Chappaqua Village Market in Chappaqua, New York Wednesday, WNBC News reported Thursday. The former Secretary of State was shopping with former president Bill Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea. As Valente noted, grandson Aiden was there, too.

The Clintons were shopping for turkey, cranberry sauce and stuffing. “They were so relaxed and shopping for Thanksgiving dinner at the local village market,” Valente, 25, told WNBC. “They were so nice talking to everyone, wishing them happy holidays and at one point Hillary said, ‘We must stay strong together no matter what. Thank you for your support.’”

In her concession speech after the election, Clinton thanked her followers for their support. “I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans,” Clinton said Nov. 9. “This is not the outcome we wanted or we worked so hard for, and I'm sorry we did not win this election for the values we share and the vision we hold for our country.”

“I know how disappointed you feel, because I feel it too. And so do tens of millions of Americans who invested their hopes and dreams in this effort,” Clinton, 69, added. “This is painful, and it will be for a long time. But I want you to remember this.”

View photos 623720974 More

Photo: Getty Images

Follow me on Twitter @mariamzzarella

Related Articles