Clinton staffers on Times report about Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia: We told you!

Hillary Clinton’s former campaign staffers are are speaking out in the wake of the New York Times’ explosive report that members of President Trump’s campaign staff were in regular contact with Russian officials during the year leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

“Everything we suspected during this campaign is proving true,” former Clinton press secretary Brian Fallon tweeted. “This is a colossal scandal.”

Robby Mook, Clinton’s former campaign manager, said he’d like the FBI to explain why it issued a letter to members of Congress about its investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state but apparently did not do the same after reportedly interviewing retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who was Trump’s national security adviser at the time, about his calls to Russia.

“I’d like the FBI to explain why they sent a letter about Clinton but not this,” Mook tweeted.

The Times story left Nick Merrill, Clinton’s former traveling press secretary, speechless.

“There are no words,” Merrill tweeted.

Ronald Klain, a longtime Clinton confidant, tweeted a partial transcript from the final presidential debate during which the Democratic nominee challenged Trump on his refusal to denounce Russia’s interference in the election.

Clinton herself has not responded publicly to the Times’ report. But early Tuesday, Clinton reacted to the resignation of Trump’s embattled national security adviser by sharing a colorful tweet from Philippe Reines, one of her former top aides.

“What goes around COMETS around,” Reines wrote in a tweet directed at Flynn and his son, Michael Flynn Jr., and included a link to a page with listings for open job positions at Domino’s Pizza.

During the 2016 campaign, both Flynns used their social media accounts to spread false news stories about the Clintons.

Flynn Jr. came under fire for promoting the so-called Pizzagate conspiracy, which falsely claimed Comet Ping Pong, a Washington pizzeria, was the center of a child sex trafficking ring involving Clinton and her campaign chief, John Podesta.

“Philippe’s got his own way of saying things,” Clinton tweeted, “but he has a point about the real consequences of fake news.”

