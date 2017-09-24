Clinton Says Angela Merkel Is The Most Important Leader In The Free World

Hillary Clinton told MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid that she believes German Chancellor Angela Merkel is the most important leader in the free world ― an extraordinary assessment by a former presidential candidate, U.S. secretary of state, U.S. senator and first lady, and a remark likely to be seen as an affront to President Donald Trump.

Clinton made the remarks about Merkel in a wide-ranging interview that aired in multiple segments on Reid’s program on Saturday and Sunday. One of the last questions Reid asked Clinton was about her long relationship with Merkel and how she thinks the German leader is responding to Trump’s presidency.

Reid: “You’ve known Angela Merkel for quite a long time, more than a decade. You were former secretary of state, obviously you― you know her. How― it’s sort of a two-parter, but how do you think she is weathering this Trump moment? And is she the leader of the free world?”

Clinton: “I think as to the first ― she’s weathering it, but it’s disappointing to her. She’s ― a serious person. She is the most important leader in the free world right now, in my estimation. She is someone who values predictability, stability...”

Merkel’s party, the Christian Democratic Union led the pack in Germany’s national election on Sunday, according to early exit polls. The vote sets her up for a fourth term as chancellor.

This article has been updated with details on Germany’s election.