Clinton releases more medical info after pneumonia diagnosis

Hillary Clinton’s campaign released an updated letter from her doctor Wednesday, following her disclosure during the previous weekend that she had been diagnosed with pneumonia.

Her physician, Lisa Bardack, wrote that Clinton’s pneumonia was mild, noncontagious, and bacterial, and diagnosed by a CT scan Sept. 9. She is taking the antibiotic Levaquin to treat it. “The remainder of her complete physical exam was normal, and she is in excellent mental condition,” the doctor wrote.

RELATED: Key details of Hillary Clinton’s health record, explained

Bardack also disclosed that Clinton had an ear infection this past January, and is taking medication for hypothyroidism. The candidate is also taking Coumadin. “My overall impression is that Mrs. Clinton has remained healthy and has not developed new medical conditions this year other than a sinus and ear infection and her recently diagnosed pneumonia,” Bardack said. “She is recovering well with antibiotics and rest. She continues to remain healthy and fit to serve as president of the United States.”

Clinton’s blood pressure is 100/70, and her cholesterol level is 189. The campaign also released a letter from Sen. Tim Kaine’s doctor.

Clinton’s health has been in the spotlight since she abruptly departed a 9/11 memorial service Sunday, and video emerged of her stumbling and needing to be helped by several people to get into her waiting van.

Hours later, the campaign said that she had been diagnosed with pneumonia the previous Friday and that she had become overheated and dehydrated at the event. She and her aides said she hadn’t fainted, but felt “dizzy” and recovered once inside the van. Bardack’s letter revealed that the Democratic presidential nominee started feeling ill more than a week before that, on Sept. 2, and was put on a short course of antibiotics.

Hillary Clinton leaves her daughter Chelsea’s home in New York, New York, United States September 11, 2016, after Clinton left ceremonies commemorating the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks feeling “overheated.” (Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters) More

Clinton has been resting at home since Sunday, canceling fundraisers and campaign events in California and Nevada. She hits the trail again Sept. 15, with a rally in Greensboro, N.C., and a Congressional Hispanic Caucus event in Washington, D.C.

In July, she released a two-page doctor’s letter that declared her in excellent health and detailed her previous medical issues, including a concussion in 2012 that led to the discovery of a blood clot. (She suffered the concussion when she fainted after becoming dehydrated by the stomach flu.) The letter was far more detailed than the one Donald Trump released, which did not include the GOP nominee’s blood pressure, among other information, and was written in five minutes, according to Trump’s own doctor.

Trump taped an episode of “The Dr. Oz Show,” airing Sept. 15, in which he reportedly revealed more health information, including his weight and testosterone levels. It’s unclear if his campaign will release the records to the public.