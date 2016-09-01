Clinton raises record $143 million in August: campaign

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign event in Reno, Nevada on August 25, 2016 (AFP Photo/Josh Edelson)

Washington (AFP) - Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign raised an eye-popping $143 million in August for her candidacy and the Democratic Party, the best showing of her campaign, her team said Thursday.

The haul allows team Clinton to begin September -- and the election's home stretch -- with more than $68 million on hand.

Of the $143 million raised last month, $62 million was raised for Clinton's campaign.

"Thanks to the 2.3 million people who have contributed to our campaign, we are heading into the final two months of the race with the resources we need to organize and mobilize millions of voters across the country," Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook said in a statement.

"These resources will help us to register and turnout millions of voters to elect progressive candidates across the country."

By comparison, Barack Obama raised a total of $97 million in August 2012, including $84 million for his campaign, according to the New York Times.

Clinton throughout August participated in 37 private fundraising events in 11 states plus the capital city Washington, according to an AFP count. Most were on the West coast, home to Hollywood celebrities and Silicon Valley executives, or in the traditional Democratic donor bastions of Massachusetts and New York.

The minimum contribution required to attend the events varied from $500 to $250,000, with higher contributions equating to more exclusive access.

For example, at an August 20 cocktail party at the home of former Universal Studios head Frank Biondi, on the tony island of Martha's Vineyard, about 700 people crowded under a large tent.

Also that evening, just 30 guests attended a nearby dinner hosted by Lynn Forester de Rothschild. Admission: $50,000.

In Los Angeles, it took a minimum of $33,400 to be among the 100 lunch guests at the posh home of pop star Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel, in the Hollywood hills.

Even more exclusive was the two-hour California dinner for 20 hosted by Laurene Jobs, the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. Each guest contributed at least $200,000.

The legal limit for donations to a campaign during the presidential election is $2,700 per person. Larger donations are distributed among the network of state parties.

August campaign finance figures for Donald Trump, Clinton's Republican rival, were not yet available, but the billionaire real estate tycoon has accelerated his fundraising efforts in recent months.