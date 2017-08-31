Clinton Library shares archived image of Princess Diana meeting with Hillary Clinton

The Clinton Library marked the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death on Thursday, sharing an archived image of the late Royal and former first lady Hillary Clinton.

The Clinton Library marked the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death on Thursday, sharing an archived image of the late Royal and former first lady Hillary Clinton.

"We remember Princess Diana on the anniversary of her death," the library's account shared on Thursday morning. "A few months before her passing the Princess visited with HRC at the White House."





Princess Diana died at the young age of 36 in a fatal Paris car crash but notably had met with Hillary Clinton at the White House just weeks before her death. The two were photographed together wearing pantsuits. As AOL's Jennifer Kline writes, they "almost look like sisters."

RELATED: Princess Diana with her sons



Bill Clinton, who was the U.S. president at the time of Lady Di's sudden death, then told press he and his wife were "profoundly saddened" by the news of the British Royal's passing.

Hillary Clinton went on to attend Diana's funeral after the royal family personally asked her to be there.