Clinton Library holds 2024 National Civics Bee state finals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas middle school students were at the Clinton Library on Wednesday competing in the state’s first-ever 2024 National Civics Bee state finals.

The event was emceed by KARK 4 News reporter Samantha Boyd.

A group of nine students competed in the competition.

They answered some tough trivia questions about state government, history and even presented their own ideas on how to better the communities.

Joah Smith from Ozark Middle School was the winner, taking home a first-place prize of $1,000.

Smith will next be heading to Washington D.C. for the national round in December.

