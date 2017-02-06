The Clinton Global Initiative Isn’t Really Dead

The news looked grim: On Jan. 12, the New York State Labor Department issued a statutory warning that the Clinton Global Initiative would be laying off 22 employees within the next three months. Media coverage, especially in right-wing outlets, greeted this routine bureaucratic announcement as proof that Bill Clinton had been forced to shut down his signature philanthropic project in the aftermath of Hillary Clinton’s electoral defeat because — as one website put it — “nobody pays bribes to people unable to deliver favors.”

Like so much publicity about CGI and the Clinton Foundation during the months leading up to the presidential election, however, those stories were heavy on hostile innuendo and light on basic facts. The obituaries obscured the bigger picture, showing how the ambitious enterprise had permanently changed the direction of philanthropy, both in the United States and abroad. They also missed the fact that CGI hadn’t really died.

Established by the former president in September 2005, to coincide with the annual opening of the U.N. General Assembly, CGI drew heads of state, corporate leaders, nonprofit executives, and assorted celebrities who wanted to act as well as talk about major world problems, including poverty, disease, conflict, and climate change. What distinguished CGI from the beginning was Bill Clinton’s insistence that every participant make a “commitment to action.” Over 12 years, CGI commitments grew into “action networks” that brought together companies, nonprofits, and governments in thousands of projects.

Contrary to the negative commentary, the January announcement about CGI wasn’t the product of a post-election capitulation. Last September, almost two months before Election Day, Bill Clinton publicly announced the end of CGI at the organization’s 12th annual conference in New York City. He had informed the CGI staff in August, as part of a broader reorganization of the Clinton Foundation that anticipated Hillary Clinton’s expected victory in November.

So the state layoff notice in January reflected nothing beyond the Clinton Foundation’s decision to keep many CGI employees on payroll for up to six months while they sought other jobs. To describe that bureaucratic event as a mark of disgrace or defeat was a misunderstanding — or an intentional misinterpretation — which served as a coda to the torrent of angry, exaggerated, and often inaccurate attacks on CGI during Hillary Clinton’s ill-fated presidential candidacy.

In his farewell speech to CGI members at Manhattan’s Sheraton hotel on Sept. 21, Bill Clinton told them that the initiative — inaugurated there almost exactly 11 years earlier — “worked out better than I ever dreamed.” After more than a decade of developing CGI from a casual notion into a formidable entity, credited with delivering quality health care, clean water, improved education, disaster relief, and other essential benefits to millions of people around the world, he might have thought that those achievements would speak for themselves. But CGI’s work had been tarnished by repeated accusations of “corruption” and “favoritism” toward donors.

CGI and the Clinton Foundation rarely came under such criticism during the years before Hillary Clinton became the favored candidate to succeed Barack Obama as president. From the beginning, CGI’s membership, operations, and tone were strictly nonpartisan, welcoming participation by Republicans (and independents) who shared its objectives. Republican business leaders like John Chambers of Cisco Systems provided financial support and undertook the “commitments to action” that were central to its mission; Republican politicians like John McCain, Mitt Romney, and Carly Fiorina delivered speeches at its annual meeting, laced with extravagant praise for its work.

For the most partisan Republicans, even some like Fiorina who had participated in CGI, the election-year opportunity to smear the Clintons was irresistible. One illuminating example was a widely publicized release of emails between Hillary Clinton and her aide Huma Abedin that depicted a $32 million “commitment” by the crown prince of Bahrain as a bribe to win an official meeting with Clinton in 2009. But the commitment — a pledge to provide college scholarships to Bahraini students — had been made in 2005, three years before anyone knew she would become secretary of state. And not a penny of those Bahraini funds went to the Clintons, their foundation, or CGI. Yet many media outlets fell for that kind of fraudulent “revelation,” clouding the reputations of the Clinton initiatives and their sponsors.