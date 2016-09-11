Clinton departs 9/11 ceremony after feeling ‘overheated,’ campaign says

Hillary Clinton left the Sept. 11 Commemoration Ceremony early on Sunday after feeling “overheated” and went to her daughter Chelsea Clinton’s apartment, according to spokesman Nick Merrill.

She’s “feeling much better,” he added in a statement.

Clinton left the lower Manhattan ceremony around 9:30 a.m. after more than an hour at the site. She greeted family members of those who died in the attacks and was joined by Sen. Joe Manchin for much of the time.

The Democratic presidential candidate’s abrupt departure sparked speculation as the reporters assigned to cover her were not told where she went or why she left for more than an hour. A Fox News reporter cited an anonymous source to claim that Clinton had a “medical episode.” A video of Clinton getting into her van appears to show her looking shaky on her way in.

Donald Trump has raised questions about Clinton’s health on the campaign trail, arguing she does not have the “stamina” to be president. Last month, she responded to the health rumors by playfully opening up a pickle jar on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Clinton’s doctor described her as in “excellent” health in her letter last summer. The physician noted that Clinton fainted in 2012 after becoming dehydrated from a stomach bug and suffered a concussion.

Clinton was standing near her rival, Trump, for part of the ceremony. Both suspended campaigning — including TV ads — on Sunday. Trump left about an hour after Clinton departed.

According to a pool report, Clinton was in good spirits when she left her daughter’s apartment.

“I’m feeling great — it’s a beautiful day in New York,” Clinton said.

