Clinton campaign: We will release more health records

Hillary Clinton will release additional information about her health in the coming days, her campaign spokesman Brian Fallon said in a Monday interview on MSNBC.

“We have been in touch with her physician this morning to get the material together,” Fallon said in the interview. He said the information will address “lingering concerns,” and will reveal no other condition aside from pneumonia.

.@brianefallon: We will be releasing additional medical information about @HillaryClinton in the next few days #AMR @MSNBC — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) September 12, 2016





Clinton abruptly departed a 9/11 memorial service Sunday morning, and video showed her appearing to stumble as she was helped into her van by three people. Ninety minutes later, her campaign explained that she was “overheated” and that she left to recover at her daughter Chelsea’s apartment.

Several hours after that, the campaign released a note from her physician disclosing that she was diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday. Clinton then canceled her planned trip to California Monday and Tuesday to rest at home under doctor’s orders.

Fallon told NBC’s Andrea Mitchell that Clinton did not lose consciousness, but felt “dizzy” after she became overheated. He said she was making calls from within the van and was “chasing” around her granddaughter once she arrived at Chelsea’s apartment. Clinton has been told by her doctor that she’s not contagious, Fallon said in a later interview with CNN.

“If it was up to her, she’d be traveling to California today, but it was her doctor’s advice to change her schedule,” he said.

Fallon and another top Clinton aide, Jennifer Palmieri, have said the campaign could have handled Sunday’s events better. Reporters complained that they had been left in the dark for an hour and a half about why Clinton left, and the flap was the latest in a larger dispute between the media and the two leading presidential campaigns over transparency and the formation of a “protective pool” that would allow the media to follow the candidates more closely.

“We could have gotten more information out more quickly, and that’s on the staff, that’s on us,” Fallon said. “We regret that.”

Earlier Monday Palmieri tweeted, “We could have done better yesterday,” but added that the “public knows more about HRC than any nominee in history.”

Donald Trump, 70, and Clinton, 68, have both released doctors’ notes saying they are in good health. Trump’s is only four paragraphs long, while Clinton’s physician’s letter is two pages long. Fallon pointed out that Trump’s letter did not disclose his blood pressure, suggesting Clinton has met a higher standard than he has on health disclosure.

Meanwhile, Trump said Monday that he recently had a physical and would be releasing the results soon.

“I’ll be releasing — when the numbers come, hopefully they are going to be good, I think they are going to be good, I feel great — but when the numbers come in, I’ll be releasing very, very specific numbers,” he said on Fox News.