Clinic ready to roll

Apr. 13—SAYBROOK — A portable medical and dental clinic, which also showcases a variety of local social service organizations, sprang into existence on Friday as volunteers set up for the Remote Area Medical Clinic sey for today and Sunday at Lakeside High School.

The RAMC is a national organization designed to help meet the needs of people who are underserved. The first one came to Ashtabula County in 2017 and has served thousands of people during the last seven years.

Those seeking services can show up at the high school and will be checked in from their cars, said Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro, who helps organize the event.

He said the clinic partnered with Walmart and screenings were held earlier this week so people will be able to go right to the treatment area without having to wait.

A variety of social service organizations, hospitals, nutritionists and other groups are on site to assist people.

"We have 21 vendors,"Ducro said.

"Hopefully we are going to see a lot of people," said Kristina Soliza, who has been a coordinator at past events but is just volunteering as an individual this year.

RAMC Volunteer Coordinator Zoe Long said there are many volunteers coming from all over the country to assist area residents. She said there are also at least 300 volunteers who help make the event a success.

She said a variety of colleges bring volunteers to assist in the operations. She said representatives of Ohio State University, Ferris State and Canisius College are helping make the event run a little smoother.

Ethan Ma, a student at Ohio State University, said he has volunteered at many clinics and will help run a portion of this one.

"I study neuroscience and stem cell biology," Ma said while setting up equipment in the high school's gymnasium.

Local organizers have been working on the clinic for more than a year.

"We start as soon as the last one ends, it is a year long process," said Carmella Christian, who works for UH.

Christian said many area hotels and businesses have donated rooms for the out-of-town volunteers and also meals to feed the workers.