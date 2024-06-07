Clinging jellyfish, with severely painful stings, back at Jersey Shore; what should you do?

It's that time of year — clinging jellyfish are back at the Jersey Shore.

The sting of the tiny but mighty creatures "can be very potent and produce severe pain and other localized symptoms," according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Paul Bologna, a Montclair State University marine biologist who studies jellyfish, tweeted last week "First boat field day yielded around 300 clinging #jellyfish in north Barnegat Bay NJ."

What are clinging jellyfish?

Clinging jellyfish are a small (about 1" in diameter) aquatic creature found in bay and river waters. According to the DEP, "the body of the adult (medusa) is mostly transparent in appearance, with a single distinctive reddish-orange to yellow cross. They have 60 to 80 alternating short and long tentacles that contain the nematocysts, or stinging cells."

They get their name because they cling to vegetation and algae. However, they become active if they are disturbed or after sunset, according to the DEP.

What's the fix? Could Jersey Shore's jellyfish problem be solved by scrubbing docks, bulkheads?

Native to Pacific waters, clinging jellyfish first were reported in New Jersey in the Manasquan River/Point Pleasant Canal on June 9, 2016.

When do clinging jellyfish appear?

In New Jersey, jellyfish blooms start around the middle of May, when temperatures rise to about 70 degrees, and adults are observed until early August, when the bay water temperatures reach about 82 degrees.

Where are clinging jellyfish found?

Clinging jellyfish usually are found in bay and estuary areas. According to the DEP, they are generally not densely populated and tend to avoid areas heavily used by swimmers, like beaches. They can, however disturb waders or people gathering shellfish in eelgrass beds.

Previously, clinging jellyfish have been spotted in local areas like the Metedeconk and Shrewsbury rivers as well as the bayside of Island Beach State Park,

How to avoid a clinging jellyfish sting

Clinging jellyfish are sensitive to disturbances, the DEP says. They cause the jellyfish to detach from vegetation and quickly swim to the surface, causing them to possibly make contact with the offender. Therefore, anyone wading through areas where clinging jellyfish are likely to be found should wear waders, wetsuits or long-sleeved clothing to protect themselves.

What to do if you're stung by a clinging jellyfish

If you are stung by a clinging jellyfish, you should rinse the spot with saltwater and remove any tentacle material with gloves, a plastic card or a thick towel, according to the DEP. You can apply a cold pack, ice or heat.

The sting can result in mild to severe pain that can lead to cramping and discomfort. This usually lasts from 24 to 48 hours. Localized reddening of the skin develops initially, followed by red bumps after about 10 to 15 minutes. Severe pain in muscles, joints, the abdomen, chest and back develops after 15 to 20 minutes. People who are stung may experience weakness, fatigue, fever, high blood pressure, sweating, agitation or difficulties breathing.

If symptoms or pain are severe, persist or get worse, seek medical attention.

What should you do if you see a clinging jellyfish?

If you come across a clinging jellyfish, don't touch it or attempt to collect it. Email bolognap@montclair.edu and/or joseph.bilinski@dep.nj.gov with the location (GPS coordinates, if available) and a photo.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Where are clinging jellyfish NJ found at the Jersey Shore?