Climber returns to base camp after breaking away from team in solo K2 winter attempt

Denis Urubko broke away from his team to attempt to summit K2 solo in winter - AFP

A 44-year old Russian-Polish mountaineer is believed to have abandoned his desperate bid to attempt to solo climb K2, the world’s second highest peak, in winter.

Denis Urubko who was part of a Polish mountaineering team aiming to be the first to scale the 28,251 feet high K2 in winter, had broken away from his fellow climbers and decided to go it alone.

Seemingly frustrated with the team's slow pace, Urubko left them behind on Saturday at K2’s 17,700 feet high advanced base camp on the border between Pakistan and China, expedition spokesman Michal Leksinski told the BBC.

He said Urubko was determined on summiting K2, the highest Himalayan peak in the formidable Karakoram Range known as the Savage Mountain, by himself in February so that his attempt would be recorded as a winter ascent.

With winter temperatures dipping to minus 50 degrees Celsius and winds up to 124 mph, K2 has a higher fatality-to-summit rate than even Everest, the world’s highest mountain.

The constant threat of avalanches only adds to the dangers of the ascent that has never been achieved in winter.

But on Monday Leksinski told the BBC that Urubko had abandoned plans to summit K2 alone and was descending to the second of four staging camps from the peak.

An accomplished mountaineer who had successfully assaulted all the world’s 14 peaks over 26,000 feet, Urubko is believed to have left his teammates at the weekend.

News reports from Islamabad quoting a porter with the expedition team stated that Urubko had been attempting to persuade his expedition colleagues to attempt the climb K2 in February itself in order to record its as a ‘winter scaling’.

Urubko’s frustration, the porter said, was exacerbated after the team had abandoned an assault on K2 earlier this month and had planned on making it sometime in March.

Mountaineers, meanwhile, had expressed concern and alarm at Urubko’s solo attempt to climb K2.

“Such an attempt is completely suicidal and very risky” Mirza Ali, a Pakistani mountaineer and Urubko’s friend told AFP.

He also criticised the Polish climber's decision as brash and not one that ‘suited his stature’ as an accomplished and professional mountaineer.

Earlier in January Urubko helped rescue Elisabeth Revol, a French woman climber from Nanga Parbat, another Himalayan mountain peak over 26,600 feet high.

Urubko who was on the K2 expedition was ferried by helicopter along by the Pakistani authorities, along with three other team members to Nanga Parbat -dubbed Killer Mountain - to perform the distressed female climbers rescue.