Climber Falls From Cathedral Spire, Marking Third Incident In Yosemite This Week

A climber fell from Higher Cathedral Spire in Yosemite Valley on Friday, marking the third accident in the national park in three days, KRON4 in San Francisco reported.

The National Park Service sent a helicopter to rescue the unidentified climber, who fell 30 feet, and take her to a hospital, according to SFGate. Two people were injured and one died in a series of rockfalls Wednesday that displaced an estimated 1,300 tons.

Andrew Foster, a 32-year-old from Wales, was the victim of the first series of rockfalls, the NPS reported in a release. His wife, who was not identified, was sent to a hospital near the Sierra Nevada for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Rockfall on Sept 28 was larger than Sept 27 series of rockfalls, measuring at 30,500 tons & 395 ft tall, 148 ft wide, & up to 26 ft thick. pic.twitter.com/jEV2HGfj6K — Yosemite National Pk (@YosemiteNPS) September 29, 2017

El Capitan, a granite monolith that stands at 3,000 feet, endured another fall the next day that totaled 30,500 tons. No injuries were reported from the subsequent rockfall, but debris forced the NPS to enforce a detour route for Yosemite Valley.

The NPS reports an estimated 80 rockfalls per year. Though many go unreported, it is not typical that there are victims.