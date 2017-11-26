US climber dies, others rescued on Mexico's highest peak

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities mobilized rescue efforts for 10 climbers on Mexico's tallest mountain in recent days, among them a U.S. climber who died and two still needing help Sunday.

Regional civil defense coordinator Jose Luis Palma said six climbers had been rescued since Thursday and a helicopter on Sunday was trying to reach two more stuck on the 18,619-foot (5,675-meter) Pico de Orizaba between Puebla and Veracruz states.

The U.S. climber died after an accident Thursday and an American companion was rescued Friday. Five other climbers, including a foreigner, sought help Saturday and were later rescued. Some had suffered injuries.

No identities have been released.

Palma said climbers have not been taking adequate precautions for the hard ice on the slopes.