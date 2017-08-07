Climate Control Bedding – The Secret for Couples Who Disagree on Temperature?

Agreeing on the temperature in the bedroom is no easy task for couples, especially if you are dealing with post-menopausal hot flashes. The Doctors and sleep specialist Dr. Raj Dasgupta investigate if climate control bedding is the answer!

Lauren and Eric do not agree on the ideal bed temperature, as new mom Lauren wants it warm when she gets into bed and cool when she’s asleep. Eric prefers a constant cool bed.

Carole and Rick cannot seem to find a temperature sweet spot, as Carol is dealing with temperature issues related to being post-menopausal and is sweating one minute and cold the next.

We set up the climate-conflicted couples with BedJet, which offers dual temperature zones and allows users to keep it cool or make it toasty, all while lying next to each other.

Lauren and Eric called the climate control device “wonderful” and tell The Doctors that it has allowed them to both get a better night’s sleep.

Dr. Dasgupta says the device successfully combines ideal temperature and helps mimic our circadian rhythm making sure that when we sleep our temperature drops. He explains that post-menopausal people like Carol might benefit most from this device. So did Carol find any relief?

“I really, really enjoyed it… I had the best night’s sleep… it was like sleeping on a little cold cloud,” she shares.

The basic BedJet system costs $499 – are you willing to pay this much to sleep at the perfect temperature?