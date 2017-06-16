Climate change efforts still 'not nearly enough' to meet Paris targets

A new clean energy report has a mixed outlook for the future: Wind and solar power will soar in coming decades, but we'll still be heading toward dangerous levels of global warming.

The big takeaway from Bloomberg New Energy Finance's (BNEF) latest analysis is that, despite the explosive growth we'll see in renewables — thanks to plummeting prices and improving technology — our current efforts simply aren't sufficient to curb greenhouse gas emissions in the long-term.

This is true regardless of whether President Donald Trump pulls the United States from the international Paris Agreement on climate change, though certainly it will be even harder to reduce emissions if that happens, said Colleen Regan, a BNEF analyst who contributed to the new report.

Analysts considered existing energy policies, observed electricity prices, and price projections to forecast how the global electricity sector might look by 2040. It assumes governments and companies will build the "least-cost" power system possible.

"We see that wind and solar become some of the least-cost options in the 2020s, and that does lead to a significant amount of wind and solar build," Regan said.

Those two sources alone could account for 48 percent of installed electricity capacity and 34 percent of electricity output worldwide in around two decades — up from today's 12 percent and 5 percent, respectively, the report found.

Renewable energy as a whole could attract $7.4 trillion in global investment by 2040. That's about three-fourths of the total $10.2 trillion that will be spent on new power generation capacity.

About one-fourth of global greenhouse gas emissions come from burning coal, oil, and natural gas for electricity and heat, making it the biggest single source of emissions.

Yet all those developments won't be sufficient to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, above pre-industrial levels, analysts said, meaning that central goal of the Paris Agreement likely won't be met.

The BNEF report says global emissions from electricity will likely hit their peak in 2026 as governments and companies shift away from coal and toward lower-carbon sources, such as wind and solar power, in step with the promises of the agreement.