Climate change is already wreaking havoc on Miami Beach, and Al Gore has the clip to prove it

Much of the conversation around climate change is focused on what will happen or what could happen, but the truth is that you don't have to peer into the future to witness its dramatic toll.

You could, for example, just take a look at what's happening right now in Miami Beach, Florida.

In a new clip from An Inconvenient Sequel, mayor Philip Levine shows Al Gore around the streets of Miami – which are under several inches of water, thanks to rising sea levels. The city's methods for dealing with flooded streets include pumping out the water ("it's not very effective," admits Levine) and raising the roads.

But Levine's sensible enough to realize they can only do so much. "It's going to get worse and worse as the tide comes up," he says.

And as Gore dryly notes, "It's kind of hard to pump the ocean."

An Inconvenient Sequel hit theaters July 28.