That Climate 'Scandal' Rep. Lamar Smith Promoted Was, Indeed, Fake News

WASHINGTON — Rep. Lamar Smith (R-Texas), an early and loyal supporter of President Donald Trump, likes to make noise about the liberal media’s coverage of climate change, often dismissing it as “fake news.”

In February, however, this vocal denier of near-universally accepted climate science promoted a story about a climate data manipulation scandal that is about as flawed as they come.

The British tabloid The Daily Mail was forced to run a lengthy statement acknowledging the inaccuracies of a story it claimed to be “the biggest scientific scandal since ‘Climategate.’” The publication “failed to take care over the accuracy of the article” or correct “significantly misleading statements,” according to a statement released this week from the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO), a media watchdog in the United Kingdom.

The story was published in February with the headline, “Exposed: How World Leaders Were Duped Into Investing Billions Over Manipulated Global Warming Data.” In it, journalist David Rose wrote that “high-level whistleblower” John Bates, a retired scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information, had revealed that the federal agency “breached its own rules on scientific integrity” when it published a “sensational but flawed report” that “exaggerated global warming and was timed to influence the historic Paris Agreement on climate change.”

Convinced that NOAA cooked its books, Rep. Smith pounced on the opportunity. In a press release titled, “Former NOAA Scientist Confirms Colleagues Manipulated Climate Records,” as well as a series of Twitter posts, the chair of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology accused the federal agency ― yet again ― of playing “fast and loose” with data and the Obama administration of pushing its “costly climate agenda.”

Rep. Lamar Smith (R-Texas) has a history of attacking federal climate scientists. (Scott J. Ferrell via Getty Images)

The 2015 study, led by NOAA scientist Thomas Karl and published in the journal Science, found that an apparent slowing trend, or hiatus, in the rate of global warming from 1998 to 2012 was the result of its own biased data. The agency corrected its analysis to account for differences between ships’ measurements and those of more accurate at-sea buoys, which increased the estimated rate of warming over the previous 15 years.

At a committee hearing two days after The Daily Mail’s story came out — a hearing that was supposed to focus on “Making EPA Great Again” — Smith blasted NOAA scientists, who he said “cheated and got caught,” and demanded the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) “redact” the NOAA study.

Bates later took issue with the Daily Mail story, telling E&E News that “the issue here is not an issue of tampering with data, but rather really of timing of a release of a paper that had not properly disclosed everything it was.” And AAAS chief executive Rush Holt, a former member of Congress from New Jersey, told Smith at the committee hearing that the Daily Mail story is “not the making of a big scandal.”

“This is an internal dispute between two factions within an agency,” he said. “There’s nothing in the paper, the Karl paper, that at our current analysis suggests retraction.”