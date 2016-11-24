Get your clicker finger ready, Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel sales are on

Get your index finger ready, globetrotters. Black Friday travel deals are on.

While other shoppers huddle in the cold to door crash electronic and retail stores in the wee morning hours of Black Friday, travel lovers will be able to make their big-ticket purchases on cruises, airfares and all-inclusive packages in their pyjamas. The only heavy lifting required is a little deft index finger clicking.

Here's a look at some of the deals on offer this year:

Club Med All-Inclusive Resorts

It's the biggest sale of the year for the pioneer in all-inclusive resort experiences. Travelers looking for an easy, no-brainer holiday can save up to 55 percent on a Club Med vacation for stays booked from November 26 to June 17, 2017. The Club Med Black Friday Sale is applicable for eight of the chain's resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas and Florida.

https://www.clubmed.us/o/flash-sale

MSC Cruises

Swiss-based liner MSC Cruises is sweetening a 2-for-1 Black Friday deal with an additional $350 onboard credit for their Caribbean cruises. The credits can be used for wifi use and drinks packages. Prices start at $399 per person on itineraries that depart from Miami and visit St. Thomas, Jamaica and Puerto Rico among others.

https://www.msccruisesusa.com/en-us/Cruise-Deals/Top-Deals/Black-Friday-Cruise-Deals.aspx

Delta Air Lines

Frequent Delta fliers can travel to destinations across the US for 5,000 miles each way. The sale extends to Cyber Monday, November 28.

http://www.delta.com/content/www/en_US/shop/deals-and-offers/north-america/black-friday-flight-deals.html?icid=black_friday_112116

British Airways

US travelers eyeing a trip to London in January may be interested to learn of BA's Black Friday sale that will give away 1,500 hotel room nights to 1,000 passengers booking overnight flights from the US to the British capital. Participating hotels include The Rembrandt and Doubletree by Hilton London Westminster and is valid for three free nights. For residents from the UK, the airline is offering a 2-for-1 sale for a pair of business class flights. At £2,016, fliers save 49 percent off the normal ticketed price for international travel.

http://www.britishairways.com/

Cathay Pacific

The flagship carrier of Hong Kong is offering 30 percent off economy class flights between the US and Asia, plus 500 bonus Air Miles for each booking. The rises to 1,000 Air Miles for premium economy class seats. Fares from Los Angeles to Asia start at $651 USD.

http://www.cathaypacific.com/cx/en_US/offers/flight/blackfriday-economy-nyc.html

Travelocity

Online booking site Travelocity is offering 15 percent off hotel bookings in advance of Black Friday and is teasing a promotion that promises up to $500 on savings for hotel reservations and up to $250 on vacation packages on D-Day. On Cyber Monday, the site will also release a coupon for hotel discounts every hour, on the hour between 8 am and 7 pm.

https://www.travelocity.com/g/rg/black-friday-cyber-monday-global?mcicid=home.topdeals.96632701

Hotels.com

Holidaymakers traveling within North America can stand to save an average of 50 percent off on a selection of 300 hotels during the sale which extends to Monday. Subscribing to the newsletter also earns travelers an additional 30 percent off discounted rates.

https://www.hotels.com/hotel-deals/4-day-sale/