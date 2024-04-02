Click it or Ticket enforcement has started in Colorado
Colorado State Troopers say El Paso County will be a big focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign, encouraging drivers to buckle up.
Colorado State Troopers say El Paso County will be a big focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign, encouraging drivers to buckle up.
The stories you need to start your day: Florida’s 6-week abortion ban, NCAA women’s Final Four and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The biggest stories of the morning include Polestar's new rear window-free car and twenty years of Gmail.
TechCrunch's Early Stage conference is set to delve deep into this inquiry, and we're thrilled to announce a special Women's Breakfast event on April 25 in Boston. This exclusive gathering will focus on exploring the intricate ways in which AI is reshaping the entrepreneurial path for women in tech.
2024 is the first time that two schools have both teams in the Final Four in the same season.
Cadillac killed the entry-level trim for the 2025 CT5, sending its base price up by $9,200. The remaining trims climb by at least $4,500.
Eleven years after his last official match at WrestleMania, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finds himself in uncharted — yet somehow also familiar — territory.
The unemployment rate is ticking up in states across the country but economists argue this might not be a sign of a looming recession.
Following several attacks on his daughter by former President Donald Trump, Judge Juan Merchan expands his gag order in the hush mush money trial to include family members.
Imanaga made Cubs and MLB history with a sterling debut outing.
On Monday, OpenAI began opening up ChatGPT to users without an account. It described the move as part of its mission to “make tools like ChatGPT broadly available so that people can experience the benefits of AI.”
The Florida Supreme Court on Monday issued a pair of key decisions in the fight over abortion rights. The first allows a six-week abortion ban to soon take effect in the Sunshine State, while the other would allow voters in November to weigh in on a ballot initiative that would abortion expand access. Here's what else to know.
A trailer hitch can be a very valuable accessory to have. They let you connect trailers to your vehicle for hauling, up to a certain weight limit.
Frank Schwab returns to the pod to join Jason Fitz as the duo go back and forth on the biggest NFL news from the weekend. Fitz and Frank discuss the news surrounding Rashee Rice and his suspected involvement in a car wreck in Dallas, Jadeveon Clowney to the Carolina Panthers and the New York Jets trading for Haason Reddick. After the news, Fitz and Frank dive into the biggest need for every AFC team, as they discuss which positions teams need to target in the 2024 NFL Draft. The duo get especially in-depth on the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos as they attempt to determine each team's blueprint for success.
Cancel noise and welcome crystal-clear sound with these super-popular cans.
Brock Purdy and other young NFL players had a nice payday.
NC State's tournament run was absolutely out of nowhere.
Transform your TV room into a real home theater with this 5.1-channel wireless wonder.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Urvashi Aneja is the founding director of Digital Futures Lab, an interdisciplinary research effort that seeks to examine the interaction between technology and society in the Global South. Aneja's current research focuses on the societal impact of algorithmic decision-making systems in India, where she's based, and platform governance.
What were the shrewdest moves of the NFL offseason so far?
The Apple Watch Series 9 is back to its record low price of $299. It debuted last fall with a score of 92 from us.