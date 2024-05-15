Click It or Ticket campaign starting Wednesday through Memorial Day weekend

KANSAS (KSNW) — Click It or Ticket, a national high-visibility enforcement campaign that focuses specifically on the consequences of not wearing a seat belt while urging riders to always buckle up, starts Wednesday and will go through Memorial Day weekend or Monday, May 27.

The Kansas Department of Transportation, Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas Turnpike Authority will be participating.

“Many people wrongly believe they’re safe without a seat belt, especially in a larger vehicle

like a pickup truck, or if they’re traveling on rural roads,” said KDOT Secretary Calvin

Reed. “Our data shows a significant increase in surviving crashes if a person is buckled up.

Do it for your loved ones.”

“Using a seat belt every trip is a small act that can make an immense impact in the event of

a crash,” said Kansas Highway Patrol Col. Erik Smith. “Being properly buckled is proven to

prevent serious injuries and gives each passenger the greatest chance of survival. The Kansas

Highway Patrol is dedicated to ensuring travelers make it to their destinations safely.”

Wichita police make second arrest in homicide investigation

According to KDOT, in 2023, more than half of the people (134) who died in a car crash were not wearing a seatbelt.

KDOT also says that in 2023, 1,879 people suffered serious injuries from being involved in a crash and that one in four were not wearing a seatbelt. Research shows wearing a seat belt correctly reduces the risk of dying in a crash by 45-60% and being seriously injured by 50%.

“We know there will be an increase in traffic with warmer weather upon us, and of course,

due to the Memorial Day holiday,” said KTA Safety Coordinator Andrew Booth. “The

KTA wants all travelers to reach their destinations safely no matter what time of year by

buckling up every trip, every time.”

For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.