Click It Or Ticket campaign begins Monday

May 15—LUFKIN — In the time it takes to read this sentence, Texans can click their seat belt and save themselves from an early grave — and save their loved ones from the sorrow of preventable loss.

While millions wear their seat belts every day as drivers or passengers, unbuckled drivers and passengers accounted for 1,183 — that's 28% — of the more than 4,200 lives lost on Texas roads last year, and nearly half of all fatalities where someone could have worn a seatbelt.

In the Lufkin District in 2023, there were 5,133 motor vehicle crashes, resulting in 92 fatalities and 346 serious injuries. Of those, there were 104 crashes with unrestrained occupants, which resulted in 41 fatalities and 87 serious injuries.

TxDOT's annual Click It or Ticket campaign aims to save lives by getting drivers and passengers to wear their seatbelt 100% of the time.

"Buckling up is both the simplest and most effective safety decision that most of us make every day," said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. "No one ever expects to be in a crash, and that's why it's so important to always put your seatbelt on every time you get in a vehicle. The one time you skip it could be the time you pay the price."

In addition to conducting educational outreach, the campaign partners with Texas law enforcement around the state to step up enforcement of seat belt and car seat laws from May 20 through June 2, including Memorial Day weekend.

Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to buckle up or face fines and court costs up to $200. Children younger than 8 years old must be in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they're taller than 4 ft. 9 in. If they aren't properly restrained, the driver faces fines up to $250 plus court costs. TxDOT offers free safety seat inspections across the state.

TxDOT's Click It or Ticket campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths.

Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.

For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call 936-404-7485.