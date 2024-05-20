‘Click it or Ticket’ 2-week enforcement begins today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP), has begun enforcing its annual ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign today and will run until June 2, 2024.

Michigan State Police, as well as other police departments across the state, will conduct seatbelt enforcement for two weeks, including Memorial Day.

State police say the top three driving infractors they will be looking for are seatbelt violations, distracted driving, and driving drunk.

Officials with the campaign say in Michigan, 244 people were killed in traffic crashes during 2022 were not wearing a seatbelt, according to the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute.

“The enforcement period is designed to save lives by reminding drivers and all vehicle occupants that buckling up is the most effective thing you can do to stay safe on our roadways. With the arrival of warmer weather, there is an increase in the number of people traveling to meet up with family and friends. We want to encourage drivers and passengers to buckle up so that everyone makes it to their destinations safely.” said Katie Bower, OHSP director.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that buckling up in the front seat can reduce the risk of serious injury or death in a crash by 45 percent.

