Cleveland's Own: Virgil Pittman Jr.

Web browsers have realized they are one of the best ways for users to access the present set of AI tools, so they are working on being the first-choice containers for that. SigmaOS, a Y Combinator-backed company, is now banking on users' desire to utilize AI tools and pay for them as the company is releasing new features like link preview summaries, pinch-to-summarize and "look it up" browsing features. The company is releasing pinch-to-summarize on desktop, which works a bit like Arc's new mobile feature.