Cleveland police looking for missing, endangered man

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police are looking for a man who has been missing since Monday.

According to investigators, Jordan Ball, 29, was last seen Monday in the 900 block of Nathaniel Avenue.

Jordan Ball, missing

Cleveland police say Ball suffers from multiple medical conditions and needs his medication. They’re worried about his wellbeing.

Ball is 5’3″ and about 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan hoodie.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 or call the Fifth District (216) 623-5500.

