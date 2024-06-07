Cleveland police looking for missing 6-year-old girl

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a missing 6-year-old girl who is considered endangered.

According to investigators, Kylie Flenoy’s father dropped her off at a relative’s house in the 4200 block of West 123rd Street on May 24.

Cleveland committed to installing 100 more speed tables this summer

Her father told police he hasn’t seen her since and reported her missing on Thursday.

Anyone with information on this child’s whereabouts should contact the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.