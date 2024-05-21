Cleveland’s plan to combat violent summer months

[Editor’s Note: You can hear more from Deputy Chief of Police Ali Pillow in the video player above.]

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and city safety officials have detailed a plan to combat crime in the coming summer months.

The FOX 8 I-Team reported a few weeks ago the plan was in motion after a violent weekend in the city where police responded to several shootings that left three people dead.

Man sentenced for burying wife alive in hand-dug grave

During a Tuesday press conference, Deputy Chief of Police Ali Pillow said “Operation Heat Wave” began May 1 and will run through August 31.

He said the police operation will include heavy traffic enforcement, at least one warrant sweep, focused patrols in identified hot spots, and violent crime reduction details at least 5-6 times per month.

“It is an ongoing and evolving project for law enforcement, we will adapt to whatever crime trends we see,” said Pillow.

Mayor Bibb said the safety plan builds on the success of the city’s RISE initiative, Raising Investment and Safety for Everyone, with a three-pronged approach including historic investments in the city’s police department, expanded partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement, and investments in technology.

“Results speak for themselves, as you know, we have seen nearly a 50% reduction in homicides over the spring season,” said Bibb. “And, we hope, we hope, we can continue that progress as we prepare for the summer.”

Bibb said what is unique about this year’s summer safety plan is that it recognizes every city department has a role to play in reducing violent crime.

A covered stadium option for the Browns on the lakefront?

Cleveland Safety Advisor Phillip McHugh previously explained to the I-Team, “We are going to have all hands on deck, every city department is going to be engaged in some form or fashion. That means everything from making sure street lights are on, to trash being collected, abandoned autos being towed, high grass being mowed, everything that encompasses public safety is going to be the focus for this summer.”

“This is a vibrant city, it has a lot to offer,” McHugh said. “We want to see people walking the streets and we want them to feel safe.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.