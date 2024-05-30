Cleveland man who shoved baby wipe down infant son's throat found guilty in 2022 murder

A 20-year-old Cleveland man was found guilty Wednesday of killing his 13-week-old baby, according to the Cuyahoga County prosecutor's office.

Traveon Hughes, was found guilty of killing his son, Traveon Hughes Jr., by shoving a baby wipe down his throat.

“The State of Ohio believes that baby Traveon Hughes’s death was an intentional homicide,” Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said in a release. “A jury composed of citizens from our county agreed.”

Hughes was found guilty of one count of murder, one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangering. He is set to be sentenced Friday morning at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

What happened to the baby?

Hughes was watching his son alone in their residence near West 81st Street and Madison Avenue on June 25, 2022, when he placed a baby wipe on his son's chest instead of a bib, then left the baby alone and went into another room, the prosecutor's office said. When he returned, Hughes saw the baby was choking and called the police.

When Cleveland EMS arrived, they were not notified that the infant had an obstruction in his throat, according to the prosecutor's office. The baby wipe was discovered when EMS was trying to save the child. The baby was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Hughes was subsequently arrested on June 29, 2022.

Investigators from Cleveland Police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office determined the baby was too young to have put the wipe down his own throat and that it had been placed there intentionally. The child's death was ruled a homicide by asphyxiation.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland man guilty in infant son's 2022 murder