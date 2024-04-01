Cleveland man arrested after hitting Akron woman with her car while trying to steal it

A 35-year-old male suspect accused of car theft and felonious assault was arrested Saturday evening after an argument with another person, according to a news release from Akron police.

A female was reportedly arguing with the suspect, Jerry Grayson of Cleveland, around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of East South Street when Grayson got in the driver's seat of her car and started to drive away. The woman attempted to stop Grayson, but was dragged along the vehicle and was minorly hurt in the process.

Police officers subsequently saw the victim's car being driven recklessly and attempted a traffic stop. Once they were alerted to the assault, the officers pursued the driver for about 12 minutes and ended when the vehicle became disabled, police said. Grayson was taken into custody and was charged with felonious assault, robbery, auto theft, failure to comply and hit-skip.

Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at ajthompson@gannett.com, or on Twitter @athompsonABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland man arrested in Akron hit skip, attempted car theft