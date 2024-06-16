Cleveland HealthLine is Ohio's only rapid bus so far: What could it look like in Columbus?

The Cleveland HealthLine is the only bus rapid transit system in Ohio and runs along Euclid Avenue. Many bus stops for the HealthLine, as seen above, are set in the center median of a street next to dedicated bus lanes.

Whether he's on time or running late, Lashawn Sankey doesn't sweat it.

Sankey, seated on a bus bench inside a stop at Cleveland's Public Square in early June, was waiting for a bus that he said is never more than a few minutes away.

"I can't imagine not having the HealthLine," he said. "If I missed it, there's always another one coming right behind it."

The bus Sankey was waiting for is the HealthLine — currently the only bus rapid transit line in Ohio.

But that could soon change.

Voters in Franklin County and parts of Delaware, Fairfield, Union and Licking counties will head to the polls this fall to decide on a tax levy that would allow central Ohio to be the next region to get bus rapid transit. The November ballot measure called LinkUs is a 0.75% tax that would include 0.5% to support bus rapid transit and 0.25% that would replace a temporary sales tax that is set to expire in 2026, according to COTA.

"If you are a place or city or region that is prioritizing community and trying to give people choices about how to get around. ... You invest in public transit," said Stephanie Lotshaw, executive director of TransitCenter, a nonprofit that advocates for more public transportation options.

Beginning operations in 2008, the HealthLine cost $200 million to build and has since yielded an estimated $9.5 billion in economic development along Euclid Avenue in Cleveland, according to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority. Not only does the route run past major health care providers such as the Cleveland Clinic, but it makes stops in the heart of downtown Cleveland near restaurants, bars, museums, a casino and blocks away from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse where the Cavaliers play.

With the election just a few months away, local leaders have pointed to Cleveland's HealthLine as an impactful example as they try to persuade voters that it's time for Columbus to get its own form of rapid mass transit.

"It is one of the examples we studied of a successful (bus rapid transit) line and its positive impacts on a corridor and community," said Jeff Pullin, spokesman for the Central Ohio Transit Authority.

The HealthLine is a rapid bus route in Cleveland. It is the only form of rapid bus transit in Ohio so far. But central Ohioans may change that when they vote this fall on LinkUs, a tax levy that would fund at least three bus rapid transit routes through the region.

How closely will LinkUs routes mirror HealthLine's rapid bus system?

As in Cleveland, swaths of Columbus' rapid buses will run in dedicated lanes, though it's expected to differ from route to route.

Around 4.5 miles — or a little more than 66% — of the HealthLine's 6.8-mile route has dedicated routes.

By comparison, Columbus' rapid buses could run in dedicated lanes for five miles or 53.7% of a 9.3-mile West Broad Street route, and at least eight miles or 61.5% of a roughly 13-mile East Main Street route. An 8.5-mile rapid line running through Columbus and northwestern parts of the area could include 6.5 miles of dedicated lanes, covering 76.4% of an 8.5-mile route, according to LinkUs.

The LinkUs rapid bus lines were proposed "with public and stakeholder feedback and the specific guideway options were chosen with each environment in mind," Pullin told The Dispatch. Buses will operate in mixed traffic in some areas due to land uses and roadway patterns such as highway ramps, Pullin said.

Having dedicated bus lanes is critical in high traffic areas where buses could get stuck in a logjam of local traffic, Lotshaw said.

Also critical, Lotshaw said, are bus stops and stations that prioritize speed and accessibility. If people can pay for their bus ride at a stop before they get on and if a person pushing a stroller or using a wheelchair can roll right onto the bus, that saves time, Lotshaw said.

As it's currently proposed, LinkUs calls for bus stops situated at the center of streets with level boarding and the ability to pay before boarding. Likewise, many of the HealthLine's stops in Cleveland have bus stops located in the median of roads.

"It's really all about: how do we make operations fast?" Lotshaw said. "If we don't have those seconds of buses idling at stations, we take out those unnecessary delays. ... that is a huge time savings."

How will HealthLine and LinkUs bus schedules compare?

In Cleveland, the HealthLine runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

On top of that, HealthLine buses show up at stops every 10 minutes and have reduced travel times from an average of 46 minutes to 34 minutes, according to the Greater Cleveland RTA.

Columbus does not currently have 24-hour service on any COTA lines. If it passes, LinkUS will help to expand hours of service, Pullin said.

Over time, he said, the goal would be to have certain routes run 24-hours-a-day. By the time rapid bus lines become operational in 2028 or 2029, Pullin said the goal would be to have some fixed-routes running 24-hours-a-day.

"That timeline is still being worked out," Pullin said. "There likely would be a gradual increase in hours of operation — midnight, then 1 a.m., 2 a.m., etc. until we got to 24 hours."

Wait a second, wasn't CMAX originally considered COTA's bus rapid transit line?

Central Ohioans who thought Columbus already had rapid transit buses are not totally wrong.

When COTA's CMAX service debuted in January 2018, officials originally described it as a form of "rapid transit."

The CMAX line does include some elements of bus rapid transit, such as traffic signal priority, a limited number of bus stops and branding, Pullin said.

But Pullin said CMAX lacks the speedier elements of most bus rapid transit lines, including dedicated lanes and the ability to pay a fare before climbing aboard. If the LinkUs ballot measure passes this fall, it will also make bus stations more accessible and will improve and add sidewalks and bike lanes, according to LinkUs.

And while CMAX may not be a fully realized bus rapid transit line, it did increase ridership by 25% along Cleveland Avenue and other parts of the area it runs through, Pullin said.

"Imagine what can happen with a true (bus rapid transit) line," Pullin said.

How did Cleveland's HealthLine get its name and what will rapid buses in Columbus be called?

The bus route is dubbed the HealthLine because the Greater Cleveland RTA sold the naming rights to the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals for more than $6 million in 2008, The Dispatch reported at the time. The deal, which is in its 16th year, was set to run 25 years.

While COTA is open to exploring similar deals for bus rapid transit routes in Columbus, it's too early to discuss such sponsorships, Pullin said. In the past, the transit authority has sought sponsorships from businesses, including the for-now defunct CBus, a free circulator that traversed High Street.

