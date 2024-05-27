Cleveland firefighters recover body from water

**Related video above: Swimming and water safety

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland firefighters recovered a body from the water Sunday.

The body was discovered in the area where Euclid Creek runs into Lake Erie behind Wildwood Lane, just north of Lakeshore Boulevard.

Witnesses called 911 around 11:30 a.m. to report a person was in the water.

Officials have not made clear how the person got in the water or the cause of death.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the person’s name. An investigation is ongoing.

