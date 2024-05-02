Cleveland County leaders pray for guidance during National Day of Prayer

May 2—On Thursday, Cleveland County leaders gathered outside of the courthouse in observance of the National Day of Prayer.

Elected officials, business owners and pastors prayed for the county, state and country. Paul Abner, the president of Oklahoma Faith Leaders, opened by saying prayer is the only way to get the United States "back on its feet again," and prayed that transformative change will begin in Norman.

"This community where so many of our leaders flow from, I pray this city would be one where people would come and would find that city on a hill," Abner said. "Use this community. Raise something up in the hearts of all the people here."

Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman and State Rep. Kevin West prayed for wise and just leadership among leaders in Oklahoma's systems of government.

Balkman prayed that judges keep their oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution, which he said was "divinely inspired."

"I pray that our judges will exercise wisdom, know when to show mercy, know when to do justice," Balkman said.

West prayed for guidance in the State Legislature, especially as they continue to disagree about the state's upcoming budget. As the session nears its end, he also prayed any other bills passed "move the state forward."

"We need a lot of prayer," West said.

Cory Doggett of the Salvation Army and Pastor Josh Hannah of Hope Center Ministries prayed for some of the more vulnerable members of the community — those homeless and those battling addictions.

"Father, we come before You with heavy hearts, mindful of the struggles faced by the homeless in our community, and in their plight, Lord, we see Your face. For You walked among the least of these and showed us the way of compassion and love," Doggett said.

Doggett asked that the community come together in the spirit of "unity and understanding" despite differing opinions on how to address homelessness, and asked that members of the community see "the inherent dignity and worth of every person."

Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason prayed in remembrance of first responders who have died in the line of duty, and lifted up law enforcement officers.

"Grant them the courage and the face of danger, wisdom in their decision making, and compassion in their interactions with others," Amason said.

Clarence Hill Jr., the senior pastor of Antioch Community Church, and Ella Daniels, a homeschooled senior in high school, prayed for families, particularly children, and the educators who teach them.

"Our children see so many things, so many things reach their ears to try to draw them away from Your way that is life. And we're asking You, Father, to do wonderful things in our midst. We're asking You to heal," Hill said.

Donnie Beller, owner of B & H Construction, prayed that local business owners understand their impact in the community should go beyond making money, but to also help others. Tim Lashar, one of the most accomplished kickers for the University of Oklahoma and now himself a local business owner, prayed for faith leaders in the community.

"When we turn to these men and women who are there for us, I pray that You give them rest when they're tired," Lashar said. "I pray that You give them answers when they feel like they don't have any to pass along to someone else."

Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila closed the event by thanking God for salvation, guidance and restoration.

The Cleveland County Board of Commissioners had previously declared the county would recognize the National Day of Prayer through a resolution. District 2 Commissioner Jacob McHughes served as the master of ceremonies for the event.

The National Day of Prayer began in 1952 as a joint resolution of Congress, signed into law by President Harry Truman. President Ronald Reagan later designated the first Thursday of May as the annual date for the day of recognition.

People of all faiths were invited to attend the event, but no faith leaders from religions outside of Christianity spoke. Every prayer was dedicated to the God of the Abrahamic faiths (which includes Christianity, Judaism and Islam) and eight of 11 speakers called upon Jesus Christ by name.