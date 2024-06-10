Cleveland City Hall investigating ‘cyber incident,’ closing Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the city of Cleveland is investigating what it calls a “cyber incident.”

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said, “We have not confirmed its nature and scope, we are taking this incident seriously.”

In fact, Cleveland City Hall will be closed on Monday, along with the offices in Erieview.

The city says emergency services (such as police, fire, and EMS) are not affected. Other systems have been taken offline.

“These systems will remain offline until we have a better understanding of the situation,” the city said. “We take cyberthreats extremely seriously and are working expeditiously to rectify the situation.”

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.

