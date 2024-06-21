Cleveland Browns release Lonnie Phelps after defensive end crashes into Florida restaurant and is arrested for DUI

The Cleveland Browns released Lonnie Phelps Thursday following the defensive end's arrest in Florida on a charge of driving under the influence after he allegedly crashed a vehicle into a restaurant.

Phelps, 23, was taken into custody just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. An arrest report says the NFL athlete was driving a black Hyundai SUV when he crashed in Key West.

An officer with the Key West Police Department said the car's front passenger side was inside of Red Shoe Island Bistro, leaving a hole in the wall, the arrest report states. The vehicle had "disabling damage to its front with both driver and front passenger airbag deployed," the officer wrote.

Phelps and a 21-year-old female passenger, described as his girlfriend, had gotten out of the car by the time police arrived.

Video shared by the restaurant on Facebook showed a gaping hole in the wall with bricks, tables and broken chairs scattered across the floor.

The restaurant said it was closed at the time and no one was hurt.

"It could’ve been really bad…Angels were looking out for us all," the establishment posted. "We will reopen as soon as possible. Thanks for your support and patience."

Police said Phelps was slurring his words, had bloodshot eyes, droopy eyelids, and a strong odor of alcohol was coming from his breath. He was leaning against a fence and kept making odd statements to the officers as they tried to talk to him, the report says.

Phelps appeared to be "very agitated," according to the report, and "kept throwing his hands in the air and rushing us to 'do what we have to do.'" The report accuses Phelps of talking over the police and arguing.

"Phelps also told me I was tripping," one officer wrote in the report.

At one point, Phelps turned around and placed his hands behind his back without being instructed to do so, the report says. Police said they asked Phelps repeatedly where he was driving from before the crash and he kept telling them, "right in front of it."

The report says that police had difficulty getting Phelps to perform field sobriety tests and accuses the athlete of yelling at the officers.

"Phelps also accused me of trying to trick him and screamed at me what am I trying to do to him," an officer wrote.

As police were setting up the walk and turn sobriety test, Phelps allegedly made statements such as, "I have never been here before, just do it," and "Just put the tape down so I can walk the line like a concussion test," according to the arrest report.

When Phelps failed to keep his balance while trying to walk a straight line, he allegedly walked away and demanded that one of the officers perform the exercise and show him how to do it.

"Phelps kept talking over me the entire time and did not listen to the instructions and instead [screamed] at me," the arrest report says.

Phelps was eventually arrested and taken to the Monroe County Detention Center on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence and causing property damage.

During the ride to the police station, police said Phelps took his seatbelt off, asked how long it takes to bail out of jail, and "asked me not to kill him," the report says.

At the station refused to take the breathalyzer test, according to the report.

NBC News reached out to Phelps' representative for comment Friday. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 2.

On Thursday, the Browns released a brief statement saying Phelps had been cut from the team. The statement did not mention his arrest.

Phelps, of Cincinnati, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in May 2023 and spent the entire 2023 season on the team’s practice squad.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com