Clerks prep for Aug. 6 primary, absentee ballots go out this week

Jun. 23—TRAVERSE CITY — Election preparation in the region is going well, Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy said Friday.

"It's pretty routine."

County clerks throughout the region are readying for Aug. 6, when voters will decide on a number of primary races and a slew of ballot proposals amid new voting procedures and a divided populace.

Absentee ballots will be sent to voters at the end of this month.

Guy, a target of threats and calls to resign after misinformation about Antrim County's 2020 election results, isn't running for re-election and the Aug. 6 ballot will feature a five-way Republican race to replace her.

Guy said voters seem to be getting involved and informed leading up to the primary election.

"We've had a lot of inquiries from voters about the candidates — people they aren't as familiar with. I want my constituents to be informed. It's vital in this election."

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY

Absentee ballots for the Aug. 6 primary election are in, and Grand Traverse County Clerk Bonnie Scheele said local clerks should be sending them out before month's end.

It's not too late to sign up to get one, either. Scheele said voters can request one from their local clerks through Aug. 2, the Friday prior to the primary.

First, the ballots and machines that count them will undergo a series of checks to ensure both are ready for the election, Scheele said.

City, village and township clerks will run preliminary accuracy checks, going through a lengthy list of possible mis-votes, such as splitting a ticket or voting for too many candidates in a given race. Those checks ensure the tabulators count legitimate votes while rejecting mistakes.

"We just test to death to make sure that it comes out good," she said.

Traverse City hasn't scheduled its preliminary accuracy check yet, city Clerk Benjamin Marentette said. But he expects to run it some time between June 24 and June 28. It's open to anyone who wants to observe.

"We're not super-formal about it because it's not traditionally a public event, but anyone would be welcome to come," he said.

Public accuracy tests are more formal; local governments schedule them and give notice for people to attend, Scheele said. As of Friday, she didn't have the dates for all the public accuracy tests within Grand Traverse County, but those dates are due by July 22.

Scheele said the election won't be impacted whatsoever by the disruption of Traverse City's and the county's networks caused by the response to a suspected ransomware attack on part of the network. That's because all the relevant data is stored on cloud-based services separate from county servers, she said.

While her office was busy in the run-up to receiving the ballots, Scheele said now it's on the local clerks to start issuing those ballots and hiring precinct workers.

Next, Scheele will train those precinct workers starting next week, but mostly in July.

Marentette said city voters who signed up for absentee voting can expect to get their ballots starting around July 1.

Early in-person voting is set for July 27 through Aug. 4, Scheele said. She urged anyone considering that option to check with their local clerk, since some townships host their own while others have combined their sites at one township hall.

Traverse City's will be in the Governmental Center's basement cafeteria, Marentette said.

Voters didn't use this option much for the February presidential primary, although that election typically sees a lower turnout, Scheele said.

"We're still trying to get all the information out to voters that they have three different ways to vote," she said, adding the third option is voting in-person at the polls on Aug. 6.

KALKASKA COUNTY

County Clerk Deborah Hill said her office is preparing for a busy election year, with trainings, certifications and getting ballots ready.

Hill encouraged residents to register to vote early because "it's hard with the new election laws, with registration going right up to Election Day," she said. "Normally, we order ballots based on the (number of) people registered."

The deadline for voter registration was extended to the end of Election Day by a statewide ballot proposal approved in November 2018.

As of June 21, the Michigan Voter Information Center documented 17,201 registered voters in Kalkaska County.

In Kalkaska County, some elections will be decided in the Aug. 6 primary simply because there are only candidates from one political party running for office.

Hill said that's not unusual for her county, which she estimated has leaned Republican for the last few decades.

"Kalkaska has typically been Republican when it comes to local officials, so I'm not surprised."

Election security is not a major issue for her county, where Hill said she knows her residents.

"I think, in the more rural counties, it's less of a concern. But I think it's important for election officials to pay attention to the rules ... and safeguard our elections so there's less public concern," she said.

LEELANAU COUNTY

The focus for Leelanau County Clerk Michelle Crocker is on early voting and getting staff ready for the election.

She said she's expecting early voting to result in a lot of work.

"For the people who tried early voting for the first time, it was a good experience for them and I thought it went smoothly," Crocker said. "I'm expecting a bigger turnout this time because, in the middle of winter, people tend to be gone."

Nine days of early voting were approved on a statewide ballot proposal in November 2022.

She said the question she gets most often is whether people can vote on both sides of the ticket. The answer is that they can't.

So voters can pick either the Republican or Democrat candidates, or skip voting for candidates, and just vote on proposals.

There are three county millage proposals up for approval: Road/ highway maintenance, early childhood services and senior citizens' services.

Six townships, including Bingham, Centerville, Cleveland, Kasson, Leland, Solon and Suttons Bay have proposals on their ballots as well.

BENZIE COUNTY

No countywide races will be decided in the primary election, said Clerk Tammy Bowers.

"A lot of candidates are running unopposed, but we're expecting that there are going to be people filing later with no party affiliation," Bowers said.

Those candidates must file paperwork by July 18 to be placed on the November ballot in the general election, she said.

Her office is busy with primary ballots arriving Thursday afternoon and election equipment programming expected to be arriving early next week.

"It's coming together," Bowers said. "This is the last couple months where everything is in a push.

"But it's like that for all elections."

November voters in Benzie County may be voting on a new road commission millage; discussion on that issue is on the agenda for a Tuesday county commission meeting.