Clerk's office releases full list of August ballot proposals

HILLSDALE COUNTY — The Hillsdale County Clerk's Office has officially released a full list of every proposal that will appear on the Aug. 6 state primary ballot for Hillsdale County.

While a majority of the proposals are continuances of millages enacted in the past, the list includes a proposal for a new millage levy to fund emergency communications upgrades to the 800 MHz network.

The public safety communications bond proposition, if passed, would allow the county to borrow up to $16 million over 10 years with a 0.9910 mill (or $0.9910 per $1,000 of taxable value) assessed to repay the bonds.

The county has been discussing ways to update emergency communications systems for years with plans to join the majority of the rest of the state on the Michigan Public Safety Communications System.

Other proposals include:

Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility Millage Renewal Proposal

For the sole purpose of providing continued funding approved by the voters in 2018 that will expire with the 2024 tax levy for maintaining county services and facilities at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility, shall the Constitutional limitation upon the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all property within the County of Hillsdale, Michigan, be renewed, and shall the County be authorized to levy, up to 0.6000 mill ($0.60 per $1,000 of taxable value) per year for a period of six (6) years (2025-2030) inclusive?

Hillsdale County Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Medical Services Equipment and Capital Expenses Millage Proposal

For the sole purpose of providing continued funding approved by the voters in 2018 that will expire with the 2024 tax levy to provide emergency medical services and/or the purchase of emergency medical service equipment and other capital expenses vital to emergency medical services operations, shall the Constitutional limitation upon the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all property within the County of Hillsdale, Michigan, be renewed, and shall the County be authorized to levy, up to one (1.0000) mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) per year for a period of six (6) years (2025-2030) inclusive?

Allen Township Road and Bridge Maintenance Millage Proposal

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution be increased on all taxable real property in Allen Township, Hillsdale County, Michigan, in the amount of one (1.0) mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) for the period of four (4) years, 2024 to 2027 inclusive, of which one (1.0) mill is a new millage rate, for the purpose of maintaining and improving roads and bridges within the Township; and shall the Township levy such millage for this purpose during such period which will raise in the first year an estimated $69,900.39.

Amboy Township Road Millage Proposal

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution be increased on all taxable real property in Amboy Township, Hillsdale County, Michigan, in the amount of one (1) mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) for the period of five (5) years, 2024 to 2028, inclusive, of which one (1) mill is a new millage rate that is identical to a millage assessment that expired in 2022, for the purpose of maintaining and improving roads within the Township; and shall the Township levy such millage for this purpose during such period which will raise in the first year an estimated $80,114.52?

Hillsdale Township Fire Department Reduced Millage Renewal Proposal

Shall the expired previous voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Hillsdale Township, of .9818 mill ($.9818 per $1,000 of taxable value), reduced to .9616 mill ($.9616 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed at up to .9616 mill ($.9616 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for 4 years, 2024 through 2027 inclusive, to support and fund operations of the Hillsdale Township Fire Department, raising an estimated $78,059 in the first year the millage is levied.

Litchfield Township Fire Protection Millage Renewal Proposal

Shall the previous voted increase in the limitation on the amount of taxes imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on all taxable real and tangible personal property in Litchfield Township, Hillsdale County of one (1) mill ($1.00 per $1,000.00 of taxable value) be renewed for a period of eight (8) years, 2025 to 2032 inclusive, for the purpose of providing fire protection services within the Township and to operate, maintain, and equip the Litchfield Fire Department, and shall the Township levy such millage for this purpose during such period, which will raise an estimated $46,755.61 the first year the millage is levied?

Hanover-Horton School District Operating Millage Proposal

This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance. The total operating millage levied by the school district will not exceed 18 mills in any year.

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Hanover-Horton School District, Jackson and Hillsdale Counties, Michigan, be increased by 2 mills ($2.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2024 to 2033, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 0.7856 mill of the 2 mills is levied in 2024 is approximately $66,418 (this millage is to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will be levied only to the extent necessary to restore that reduction)?

Litchfield Community Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal

This proposal renews building and site sinking fund millage that expired with the 2023 tax levy to allow the school district to continue to levy building and site sinking fund millage previously approved by the electors.

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Litchfield Community Schools, Hillsdale, Jackson, Calhoun and Branch Counties, Michigan, be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed 0.4988 mill ($0.4988 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 5 years, 2024 to 2028, inclusive, to continue to provide for a sinking fund for the construction or repair of school buildings, for school security improvements, for the acquisition or upgrading of technology, for the purchase of real estate for sites for school buildings, and for all other purposes authorized by law (this is a renewal of millage that expired with the 2023 tax levy); the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2024 is approximately $63,750.38?

Quincy Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18.2277 mills ($18.2277 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Quincy Community Schools, Branch and Hillsdale Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 5 years, 2025 to 2029, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $1,577,827 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)?

Waldron Area Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Waldron Area Schools, Hillsdale and Lenawee Counties, Michigan, be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed 1 mill ($1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 6 years, 2025 to 2030, inclusive, to create a sinking fund for the construction or repair of school buildings; for school security improvements; for the acquisition or upgrading of technology; for the acquisition of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used for the maintenance of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of eligible trucks and vans used to carry parts, equipment, and personnel for or in the maintenance of school buildings; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used to maintain such trucks and vans; and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $91,500?

