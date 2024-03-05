Clemency hearing slated for Oklahoma death row inmate

Mar. 5—The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday for the board's first clemency hearing of 2024.

Michael Dewayne Smith, 41 is set to be executed April 4 by lethal injection in the death chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

Smith was convicted by an Oklahoma County jury in 2003 for the murders of 40-year-old Janet Moore and 24-year-old Sharath Pulluru in two separate incidents on Feb. 22, 2002.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond last week issued a statement requesting the Parole Board deny clemency for Smith.

"Michael Smith's outrageous claims of innocence have been repeatedly rejected in court," Drummond said. "He is a ruthless killer who has confessed to his crimes on multiple occasions. There is no doubt in my mind that his request for clemency should be denied."

Attorneys for Smith argue Smith growing up suffered from and has evidence of harsh discipline or physical abuse, early and consistent exposure to drugs, and childhood head injuries.

His attorneys also claim Smith is intellectually disabled and was unable to understand his waiver of Miranda before speaking with police due to his low IQ.

Drummond said Smith's confession was corroborated by evidence at both murder scenes. The AG added that Smith's claims of intellectual disability are statutorily ineligible due to his IQ scores.

According to court records, Smith is a member of the Oak Grove Posse, a subset of the Crips gang that operates in Oklahoma City. In November 2000, three members of the gang attempted to rob a convenience store and the store owner shot and killed one of the robbers.

The two other robbers were arrested and set for trial in February 2022. Two days before the trial, Smith went to the apartment of Janet Moore because he believed her son, Phillip Zachary, was a police informant. After Smith kicked in the door, Moore began to scream, and Smith fatally shot the woman, according to court records.

After wiping down the apartment, Smith went to a convenience store next door to where the previous robbery occurred and "emptied two pistols" into Sharath Pulluru, the clerk on duty, took money from the register, and set fire to Pulluru's body and "whatever her had touched" to destroy evidence, court documents state.

Records show Smith then went home and told his roommate that he killed Moore and "done something else to take care of business" before telling another woman later that day he killed Moore because her son had been "snitching" and he killed the store clerk because someone at the convenience store was seen on the news "dissing his set" in response to the November 2000 robbery.

That woman notified police of what Smith said and he was taken into custody and admitted he killed both victims in retaliation for "wrongs" done to him and his family.

Smith's clemency hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday. A link to live video of the hearing can be found online on the parole board's website, www.ok.gov/ppb/.