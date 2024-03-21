Cleburne State Park offers top-notch viewing for eclipse

Mar. 20—Less than a month remains until a much-anticipated annular solar eclipse graces Texas skies. On April 8, a total solar eclipse will pass over the state, with 31 Texas State Parks in the line of totality, providing prime eclipse viewing.

The eclipse will begin as the moon starts to block the sun around noon. Totality will begin at 1:30 p.m. near Del Rio and trace a line northeast across Texas. Totality will last from a few seconds to about 4.5 minutes, with only those in the path of totality getting the full eclipse experience. Those outside of the eclipse's path of totality will see a partial eclipse.

Cleburne State Park is among those in line for totality viewing, which will occur at 1:39 p.m. and last almost four minutes.

Texas State Parks provide an ideal setting to enjoy this rare astronomical sight. Due to its anticipated popularity, entry to the parks listed below on eclipse day will be restricted to those who pre-purchased day passes or camping permits. A state park pass does not guarantee your entry.

To maximize your eclipse viewing experience at a Texas State Park, they recommend the following:

—Make safety a priority. You must use eye protection to view any part of the annular eclipse. You can pre-purchase eclipse glasses or use an indirect observation method like a pinhole viewer. Please note that eclipse glasses will be available for purchase at many parks, but quantities are limited.

—Make a reservation: You won't be able to enter any of the state parks listed above on eclipse day without a pre-purchased day pass or camping permit. They recommend reserving day passes for any state park on this day, even those not in the path of totality.

—A state park pass does not guarantee your entry!

—Come early and stay late: Expect traffic delays across the state. We anticipate visitors from across the state and nation for the eclipse.

—Pack more than a snack: Be sure you have extra food, water and fuel in case of delays.

—Park in designated areas only. Stay off roadways for your safety. Don't park off the pavement unless directed by park staff.

—You may not be able to connect. In some areas of totality, cell phone networks and the Internet might be jammed.