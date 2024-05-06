Cleary students win awards at DECA Career Development Conference

Cleary University students brought home two grand awards from the DECA Career Development Conference in Austin, Texas, in late April.

HOWELL — Cleary University students brought home two grand awards from the DECA Career Development Conference in Austin, Texas, in late April.

Howell resident Carson MacMillan placed second in Advertising Campaign. He competed against 27 other students internationally. Matthew Radjewski from Macomb placed first in Entrepreneurship: Starting a Business. He competed against more than 40 students.

More than 10,000 DECA students from around the world participate in competitions. The organization prepares college and high school students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management, often spawning future leaders and entrepreneurs.

Its collegiate competitive events program allows students to test their experience, skills and knowledge while representing their university.

Ten students from Cleary qualified during DECA State Career Development in Kalamazoo in February. They represented a majority of Cleary’s members (14) who competed against more than 200 teams from across the state at the largest Michigan DECA competition in more than 35 years.

“Our (team) proudly represented our school,” Justine Defever, associate professor at Cleary and co-advisor of DECA, wrote in a statement.

