Cleary celebrates largest graduating class in history

HOWELL — Cleary University honored its largest graduating class ever of 532 students over the weekend. More than 1,000 family members and friends gathered at Lake Trust Stadium to join in commencement Saturday, May 4.

Steve Hoeft served as keynote speaker. Hoeft is president of the Bridgestone Americas Commercial Truck Group in Tennessee and an alum.

Cleary University President Alan Drimmer delivers a welcome speech Saturday, May 4.

Cleary awarded several student honors:

President’s Award: Lance Wiltse.

Graduate Leadership Award: Chelsea Hendra

Business Innovation Award: Sean Parks

Entrepreneurship Award: Rachel Hall

Community Service Award: Derek Ware

DECA Stole: Sophia Coelho, Chelsea Hendra and Lance Wiltse

DECA Honor Cord: Caleb Buda, Allison Davis and Julie Heslip

In addition to student awards, Cleary extended two honorary doctorate degrees to John O’Malley, president of Trinity Health Livingston, and David Snodgrass, president and CEO of Lake Trust Credit Union.

“Working together with Cleary University has been a great opportunity for Trinity Health,” O’Malley said. “We are bringing more jobs into this community, and Cleary is preparing its students for these positions in the business side of healthcare."

Cleary University extended an honorary doctorate degree to John O’Malley, president of Trinity Health Livingston, on Saturday, May 4.

Lake Trust Credit Union has been a business partner of Cleary for more than a decade, Snodgrass said.

“Cleary has developed a positive placemaking in Livingston County. This is a place where you want to live, work and play, and Cleary has elevated the placemaking with offering quality education."

Hoeft, also a Howell High School alum, told graduates that character, maintaining humility and cherishing relationships are among the traits that will benefit them moving forward.

“Be honest and transparent with yourself and others,” Hoeft said. “And always remember to enjoy the journey.”

