Clearwater residents irate after Duke Energy cuts down their trees

CLEARWATER — Julie Webster says she has no intention of letting Duke Energy cut down the massive laurel oak that shades much of her one-story home on Allard Drive.

She watched in horror in January as a crew removed the oak on her next-door neighbor’s front lawn that had stood near the power lines for years. When she found a notice on her door stating her tree would have to go soon too, she realized the scope of Duke Energy’s “vegetation management” in her area — what she calls “basically raping our neighborhood.”

“They are not taking down my tree,” Webster said. “I will go and find the biggest chain I can possibly find if I have to.”

Over the past few months, dozens of trees in Clearwater have been cut down or marked to be removed by Duke Energy in what a spokesperson said is critical maintenance to prevent power outages from limbs or trees falling into high-voltage transmission lines.

But the work has confused and outraged residents, who in the past have seen the power company trim the trees instead or leave them alone for decades.

In the area around Montclair Road in northeast Clearwater, front lawns have been left with protruding stumps and trees bear orange X’s marking their fate.

Residents can only watch.

Many of the trees are on private property but sit in a 50-foot easement owned by Duke, which gives the company the right to remove them, said spokesperson Ana Gibbs.

Gibbs said Duke analyzes vegetation in easements through data collected by aircraft to determine threat levels. If a tree is near a distribution line, which are shorter and connect directly to homes and businesses, it can typically be trimmed, she said.

But trees “are generally removed” when they are located within easements of high-voltage transmission lines, which are taller and power broader segments of communities, Gibbs said.

Some trees marked for removal, like Webster’s, are touching the lower distribution lines but sit below the higher transmission wires, leaving residents baffled at why Duke is insisting on cutting them down.

Gibbs said Duke does not always wait until trees are interfering with transmission lines to remove them because trees are one of the top causes of power outages.

“Duke energy proactively works on behalf of our customers to do everything we can to eliminate what we consider threats to our power lines,” Gibbs said.

In 2019, a new state law required Florida’s five investor-owned utilities to submit 10-year plans detailing how they will reduce outages and restoration costs during storms. Records show Duke allocated $24.9 million for vegetation management in high-voltage transmission easements in 2024, a $9 million increase from 2020.

But Gibbs said the legislation prompted no change to Duke’s practices and some increase is inflation-related.

“Ultimately as a company our responsibility is to keep the lights on,” she said.

From his home on Briarway Drive, Thomas Keeser has seen a change in the company’s approach. In the 27 years he’s lived there, he said, both transmission and distribution lines have run through his backyard, and the power company has come to trim the trees without removing them.

In February, he said, two Duke representatives knocked on his door to check out the backyard. They surveyed the trees and informed him that two live oaks and one Norfolk pine would have to go, according to Keeser.

“I said, ‘Can’t you just trim them instead?” Keeser recalled. “They said that’s not their policy anymore, that they are coming through and reclaiming that zone completely and removing all large trees.”

Gibbs said Duke has not changed its removal policy but that “we have better data to identify incompatible vegetation that must be addressed for system performance.”

Clearwater has fielded a flurry of complaints from residents about the removals. Assistant City Manager Dan Slaughter said the city has no authority over Duke’s easements but has forwarded all complaints to the company’s leadership.

“We understand the need to preserve power,” Slaughter said in an interview. “But if the trees can be trimmed or be preserved and remain, then certainly we’d prefer them to be trimmed.”

When Duke’s contractors cut down a tree, they leave a stump that homeowners have to grind down.

But for Dixie Ross, that is not all the damage left when contractors cut down the tree on her front lawn on Feb. 1.

The looming oak was a place of gathering, where she took photos of her kids. Its shade allowed the family to enjoy the yard on hot days.

A Duke representative first left a hanger on her door in September stating the tree would be cut down, Ross said. The rep knocked on her door in January to repeat the warning.

“I said, ‘Oh, no, thank you, we don’t want it cut down,’” Ross said. “She said it doesn’t matter, that they are coming to cut down the tree and that was my notice.”

When her husband saw the contractors cutting the tree a few weeks later, he ran out to ask them to stop.

Ross said the contractors agreed to just trim the limbs and left. But they returned Feb. 1 and began to finish the job of removal when nobody was home, according to Ross.

The workers drove two trucks “nearly to my front door,” leaving tire tracks and bald patches through her grass, photos show. The sidewalk in front of her home was left with cracks and indentations from equipment.

When damage occurs, Gibbs said, residents can call project managers through contact information left on door hangers or the face-to-face meetings. She said contractors will make repairs: “There is a process for this.”

Ross said it wasn’t so easy.

“We had to fight with Duke over having the company come back to fix our grass and there are still holes and lumps,” Ross said. “Now I’m still stuck with a stump that will probably cost $800 to get removed.”

Gibbs could not confirm how many trees were removed in transmission easements in Pinellas County this year. She said Duke provides reports only on the “miles maintained” and that the company is targeting 550 miles statewide, compared to 501 miles in 2023.

Gibbs said in 2023 there were about 700 trees removed in the region that includes Pinellas and Pasco counties, and 160 in January and February.

To Jadene Ransdell, the loss of three 40-year-old oak trees along the north side of her house was traumatic.

Over decades she’s lived in the home, she’s paid an arborist to trim the limbs so they never came near the transmission lines along Montclair Road. A Duke representative knocked on her door in December to inform her the trees would be cut down “because too many trees were taking out power lines during hurricanes,” Ransdell said. The woman did not give a date.

The trees helped shade her house and manage electricity costs, she said. They were home to squirrels and birds and gave her privacy.

Soon after the notice, feeling there was nothing she could do to stop Duke, Ransdell went outside and recited a Hawaiian Hoʻoponopono healing ritual to the three trees: “I love you. I’m sorry. Please forgive me. Thank you.”

The crew showed up the third week of January to begin the work, which took three days.

“I feel like Duke Energy has stolen from me,” Ransdell said. “They took three healthy trees and there was no agreement that they would give me a plant to replace it.”

Asked about the losses, Gibbs responded with a news release stating Duke gave away 900 trees this year to celebrate Arbor Day.