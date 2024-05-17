Clearwater puppy stolen from yard, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police are searching for a puppy after it was stolen from its home.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, an unknown person “reached over the fence of a residence” on Tangerine Street and took 8-month-old Draco.

Polk County ‘John Doe’ murder solved 52 years later thanks to DNA

Officers say if you have any information Draco’s abduction, call 727-562-4242 if you have any information.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.