Clearwater preschool worker arrested on child abuse charges, police say

A former child care worker was arrested Tuesday after police say she abused five children at the preschool where she worked.

Noel Michelle Savoy, 56, is facing nine counts of child abuse involving the five children, all of whom were about a year old, according to a news release from the city of Clearwater.

Police say Savoy worked at Wee Care Preschool, 3130 McMullen Booth Road. According to the news release, all of the incidents occurred in the infant room at the school.

On Feb. 14, police were called to the preschool after an employee saw Savoy “handling children in a rough manner,” the news release states. She was fired from the preschool last month.

The news release states that Savoy “admitted to detectives her actions were wrong and could have resulted in injury to the children.” It also states that Savoy previously worked in other child care facilities, but does not say where.

Savoy was being held at the Pinellas County Jail on Tuesday. Her bond information was not immediately available.