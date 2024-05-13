Clearwater police search for driver who fled after crash with motorized scooter

The Clearwater Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying the driver of a pickup truck who fled after a crash that seriously hurt a man riding a motorized scooter.

The crash was reported just after 2:45 p.m. Monday near Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Hampton Road, when the driver of the pickup truck collided with the man on the scooter, the police department said in a news release.

The driver of the pickup fled the scene, and the man on the scooter was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa with injuries that police say are life-threatening, the news release states.

Investigators are working to identify the driver. Anyone with information can call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.